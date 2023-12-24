Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$34.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$26.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ATZ. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Aritzia and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$32.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$35.00.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Aritzia

Aritzia Price Performance

Shares of ATZ opened at C$28.21 on Wednesday. Aritzia has a 1-year low of C$20.67 and a 1-year high of C$51.65. The stock has a market cap of C$2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C$0.12. Aritzia had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of C$534.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$522.35 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Aritzia will post 1.7704117 EPS for the current year.

About Aritzia

(Get Free Report)

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.