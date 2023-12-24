Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,330 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth about $2,717,000. Markel Corp raised its position in Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at about $1,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Down 0.4 %

V opened at $258.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $474.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.52 and a 52 week high of $263.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.03.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total transaction of $6,501,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $60,358,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,311 shares of company stock valued at $24,264,891. Insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.67.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

