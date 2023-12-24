Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 707 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 27.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $133.77 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $111.83 and a 52 week high of $138.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

