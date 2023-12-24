Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (AHH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on January 4th

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th.

Armada Hoffler Properties has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Armada Hoffler Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 339.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Armada Hoffler Properties to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.4%.

NYSE AHH opened at $12.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.35. The company has a current ratio of 7.90, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $13.73.

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $62.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.24 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 6.04%. On average, analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AHH. TheStreet cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

