Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,116 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,210 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,031 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $285,358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.9% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,645,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 12,474 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total value of $1,407,979.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,621.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total value of $1,407,979.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,621.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,377 shares of company stock worth $11,553,511 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Northcoast Research cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $626.88.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:COST opened at $671.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $592.23 and a 200 day moving average of $563.38. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $681.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $15.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

