Artemis Investment Management LLP Acquires 4,536 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 37.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Veracyte in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Veracyte Price Performance

Shares of Veracyte stock opened at $28.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -40.97 and a beta of 1.70. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $30.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $90.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.78 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on VCYT. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Veracyte from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Veracyte from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

