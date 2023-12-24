Artemis Investment Management LLP Cuts Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 239.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 8,008 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 11.5% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter valued at $216,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 11.3% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 36,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 7.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total transaction of $154,707.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,373,500.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,847 shares of company stock worth $390,927 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $107.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.01. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.55. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $119.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $703.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.36 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on TER. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.55.

Teradyne Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

