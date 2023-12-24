Artemis Investment Management LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 811 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Energy Recovery were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,192,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,685,000 after buying an additional 191,341 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 8.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,734,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,457,000 after buying an additional 221,634 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 1.5% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,576,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,395,000 after buying an additional 37,840 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 2.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,018,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,525,000 after buying an additional 51,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 1,479.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,884,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,754 shares during the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Recovery Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ERII opened at $18.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.04 and a twelve month high of $30.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.19 and its 200 day moving average is $23.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Energy Recovery ( NASDAQ:ERII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.29 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ERII shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Energy Recovery from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Energy Recovery

In other news, Director Joan Kai Chow acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.79 per share, with a total value of $26,685.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,685. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Joan Kai Chow purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.79 per share, with a total value of $26,685.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,685. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Moon purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.11 per share, for a total transaction of $153,935.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,935. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

