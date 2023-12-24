Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 519,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,942,000 after acquiring an additional 13,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 331,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,295,000 after acquiring an additional 50,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 1,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.58, for a total transaction of $244,064.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $3,553,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,843,894.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 1,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.58, for a total transaction of $244,064.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,232 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,987. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTEK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $166.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.87. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $131.19 and a one year high of $173.27.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

