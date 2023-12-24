Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in Hologic by 312.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Hologic by 595.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hologic by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Hologic by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Hologic by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.58.

Hologic Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $71.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.95. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $64.02 and a one year high of $87.88. The company has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Hologic had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In other news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $538,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,619.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $687,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,049.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $538,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,619.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Recommended Stories

