Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases New Position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 9.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 1.5% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 56,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 3.7% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 10,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AMRC opened at $31.39 on Friday. Ameresco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $65.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). Ameresco had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $335.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO George P. Sakellaris acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.59 per share, for a total transaction of $451,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 793,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,930,134.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George P. Sakellaris acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.59 per share, for a total transaction of $451,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 793,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,930,134.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.66 per share, for a total transaction of $339,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 813,720 shares in the company, valued at $18,438,895.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,350 in the last quarter. Insiders own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMRC. Roth Mkm upgraded Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ameresco from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. William Blair cut Ameresco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameresco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.62.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

