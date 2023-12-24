Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 1,578 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 8.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 24,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $401,000. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 22.7% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 9,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 27.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,878,000 after buying an additional 8,619 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

SEDG stock opened at $96.03 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.25 and a twelve month high of $345.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.16 and its 200-day moving average is $159.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($1.26). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $725.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.65 million. Sell-side analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SEDG shares. Roth Capital cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer cut SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays cut SolarEdge Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $274.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research cut SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Further Reading

