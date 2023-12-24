Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 2,065 Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its holdings in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Aehr Test Systems were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:AEHR opened at $28.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $812.13 million, a PE ratio of 44.06 and a beta of 1.99. Aehr Test Systems has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $54.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.47.

Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.80 million. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 24.89%. As a group, analysts expect that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $35,955.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,348.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $35,955.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,348.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard T. Slayen acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.20 per share, for a total transaction of $28,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 186,989 shares in the company, valued at $7,516,957.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AEHR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

