Artemis Investment Management LLP Takes Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2023

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEXFree Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,802,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,687,772,000 after purchasing an additional 53,138 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,409,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,018,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,638 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in IDEX by 76,485.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,860,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $831,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855,614 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in IDEX by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,660,000 after acquiring an additional 117,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in IDEX by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,993,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,437,000 after acquiring an additional 64,316 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Stock Performance

IEX stock opened at $214.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.50 and its 200-day moving average is $209.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.95. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $183.76 and a twelve month high of $240.15.

IDEX (NYSE:IEXGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.23. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 18.74%. The company had revenue of $793.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on IDEX from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.70.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

