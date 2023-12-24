Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Position Lowered by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $10,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.7% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.6% during the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 1,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.1% during the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.7% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $4,840,561.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,497,698.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total value of $2,917,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,157,621.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $4,840,561.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,497,698.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,038 shares of company stock valued at $11,433,022. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 0.0 %

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $222.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $174.45 and a 1 year high of $254.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.01.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 42.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AJG shares. Argus lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $266.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

