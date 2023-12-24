Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Position Lowered by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $10,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 89.9% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AJG shares. Raymond James cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $266.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 0.0 %

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $222.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $239.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.01. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $174.45 and a 52 week high of $254.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total transaction of $276,414.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,529.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $276,414.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at $477,529.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $4,840,561.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,497,698.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,038 shares of company stock valued at $11,433,022 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

See Also

