Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Ashford from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th.

Ashford Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Ashford stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. Ashford has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $15.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.82.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $181.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.70 million. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 19.13% and a negative net margin of 0.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashford

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ashford stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.71% of Ashford worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

