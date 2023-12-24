AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 137.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $66.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $61.73 and a 12-month high of $76.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.49.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

