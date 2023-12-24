Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Purchased by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $4,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Atlassian by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,563,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,294,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,804 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at about $434,144,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,509,000. SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,186,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Atlassian by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,979,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,032,000 after acquiring an additional 866,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Price Performance

Atlassian stock opened at $240.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.14 billion, a PE ratio of -122.86 and a beta of 0.63. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $116.40 and a 52-week high of $248.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $192.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $977.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.59 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. On average, research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEAM. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.80, for a total transaction of $1,992,673.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,970,695.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Gene Liu sold 1,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $342,958.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,255,734. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.80, for a total transaction of $1,992,673.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,964 shares in the company, valued at $7,970,695.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 353,174 shares of company stock worth $68,355,821 in the last ninety days. 40.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

