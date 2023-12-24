Audrey Dunning Acquires 2,000 Shares of Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Stock

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) Director Audrey Dunning bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $13,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $13,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Quest Resource Stock Performance

Quest Resource stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $8.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.62 million, a P/E ratio of -16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.05.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). Quest Resource had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $70.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.05 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quest Resource in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Quest Resource

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QRHC. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 37.1% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 349,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 94,609 shares in the last quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Quest Resource by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 2,363,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,537,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Resource by 19.7% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 366,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 60,396 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new position in Quest Resource in the second quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Quest Resource by 236.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 46,754 shares during the last quarter. 32.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

See Also

