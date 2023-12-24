BAB, Inc. (BABB) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 26th

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th.

BAB Price Performance

BABB opened at $0.73 on Friday. BAB has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.07.

Get BAB alerts:

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter. BAB had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 13.01%.

BAB Company Profile

BAB, Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand consists of daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.