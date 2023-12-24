Balchem Co. (BCPC) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.79 on January 19th

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.79 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. This is an increase from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.40.

Balchem has raised its dividend by an average of 10.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Balchem has a payout ratio of 19.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Balchem to earn $3.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.79 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.0%.

Balchem Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BCPC opened at $146.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Balchem has a 12 month low of $110.74 and a 12 month high of $148.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.01, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $229.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.47 million. Balchem had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Analysts predict that Balchem will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BCPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Balchem in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Balchem from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Balchem

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Balchem by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,890,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $668,595,000 after buying an additional 46,959 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Balchem by 7.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,862,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $469,545,000 after buying an additional 261,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Balchem by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,109,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,520,000 after buying an additional 23,065 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Balchem by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 661,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,715,000 after buying an additional 6,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Balchem by 4.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,155,000 after buying an additional 29,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

