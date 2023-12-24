Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.79 Per Share

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. This is a boost from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.40.

Balchem has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Balchem has a payout ratio of 19.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Balchem to earn $3.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.79 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.0%.

Balchem Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BCPC stock opened at $146.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.69. Balchem has a twelve month low of $110.74 and a twelve month high of $148.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $229.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.47 million. Balchem had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Balchem will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

BCPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Balchem in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Balchem from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Institutional Trading of Balchem

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Balchem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Balchem by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Balchem by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Balchem by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Balchem by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

