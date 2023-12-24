Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.79

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.79 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. This is an increase from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.40.

Balchem has raised its dividend by an average of 10.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Balchem has a dividend payout ratio of 19.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Balchem to earn $3.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.79 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.0%.

BCPC opened at $146.76 on Friday. Balchem has a twelve month low of $110.74 and a twelve month high of $148.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.32. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 46.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.69.

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). Balchem had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $229.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.47 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Balchem will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BCPC shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Balchem from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Balchem in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Balchem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

