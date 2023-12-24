Bank First Co. (BFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on January 10th

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th.

Bank First has increased its dividend by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Bank First has a payout ratio of 20.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Bank First Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BFC opened at $89.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Bank First has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $93.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.47. The stock has a market cap of $925.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bank First ( NASDAQ:BFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.01). Bank First had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $39.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.40 million.

Separately, Hovde Group raised shares of Bank First from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank First news, CFO Kevin M. Lemahieu purchased 582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank First

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFC. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Bank First during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank First by 145.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Bank First by 26.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank First by 24.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank First by 324.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

About Bank First

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

