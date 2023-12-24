Bank of America Boosts Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Price Target to $51.00

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IMVT has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Immunovant from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Immunovant from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on Immunovant from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Immunovant from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Immunovant from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Immunovant currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.07.

IMVT stock opened at $41.48 on Thursday. Immunovant has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $44.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.06 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.05.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.45). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunovant will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 16,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $531,593.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 948,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,092,125.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sciences Ltd. Roivant purchased 1,526,316 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $58,000,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,805,331 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,602,578. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 16,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $531,593.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 948,509 shares in the company, valued at $31,092,125.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,705 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,378. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMVT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Immunovant by 47.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,748,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,467,000 after buying an additional 2,494,678 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Immunovant by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,233,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,290,000 after purchasing an additional 764,530 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Immunovant by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,201,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,699,000 after acquiring an additional 264,133 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Immunovant by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,967,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,538,000 after acquiring an additional 854,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Immunovant by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,523,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,925 shares in the last quarter. 42.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

