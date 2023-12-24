Bank of America Cuts General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target to $68.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GIS. HSBC started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a market perform rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of GIS opened at $64.51 on Thursday. General Mills has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.88 and its 200-day moving average is $69.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIS. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

