Baronsmead Venture Trust (BVT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 8th

Baronsmead Venture Trust (LON:BVT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This is a boost from Baronsmead Venture Trust’s previous dividend of $1.75. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Baronsmead Venture Trust Price Performance

Baronsmead Venture Trust stock opened at GBX 52.50 ($0.66) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 51.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 52.99. The company has a market cap of £184.55 million, a PE ratio of -750.00 and a beta of 0.17. Baronsmead Venture Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 47.80 ($0.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 61 ($0.77).

Get Baronsmead Venture Trust alerts:

Baronsmead Venture Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Baronsmead Venture Trust Plc is a venture capital trust managed by ISIS Equity Partners LLP. It invests in a portfolio of unquoted companies in the United Kingdom, which raise expansion capital or are the subject of a management buy-out or buy-in. The trust primarily invests in the media, business services, consumer, information technology support services, and healthcare sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Baronsmead Venture Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baronsmead Venture Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.