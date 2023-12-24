Baronsmead Venture Trust (BVT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 8th

Baronsmead Venture Trust (LON:BVT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This is a boost from Baronsmead Venture Trust’s previous dividend of $1.75. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Baronsmead Venture Trust Price Performance
Baronsmead Venture Trust stock opened at GBX 52.50 ($0.66) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 51.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 52.99. The company has a market cap of £184.55 million, a PE ratio of -750.00 and a beta of 0.17. Baronsmead Venture Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 47.80 ($0.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 61 ($0.77).
Baronsmead Venture Trust Company Profile
