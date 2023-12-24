Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$28.44.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABX. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.50 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

In other Barrick Gold news, Senior Officer Joel James Holliday sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.24, for a total transaction of C$54,705.00. In related news, Director Dennis Mark Bristow acquired 108,880 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$16.20 per share, with a total value of C$1,763,856.00. Also, Senior Officer Joel James Holliday sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.24, for a total transaction of C$54,705.00. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 157,921 shares of company stock worth $2,604,355. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABX stock opened at C$24.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.10. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of C$19.04 and a 52 week high of C$28.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$42.45 billion, a PE ratio of 603.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.06 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 1.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 1.4088785 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.139 per share. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,350.00%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

