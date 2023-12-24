Beacon Financial Group Boosts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,136 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Markel Corp increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Walt Disney by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in Walt Disney by 8.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 4.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $91.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.60 billion, a PE ratio of 71.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.40.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

