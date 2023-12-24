Beacon Financial Group Trims Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Beacon Financial Group reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth lifted its position in PepsiCo by 70.6% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.93.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $167.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $230.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.29.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

