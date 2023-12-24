Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 19 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 533,336.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,059,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,938,609,000 after acquiring an additional 19,056,108 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,374,000 after buying an additional 5,440,731 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after buying an additional 3,691,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 53,716.8% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,751,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,120,000 after buying an additional 1,747,946 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $710.00 price target (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Argus upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.24.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $570.39 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $309.20 and a one year high of $629.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $587.53 and its 200 day moving average is $536.24. The firm has a market cap of $541.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.33, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.33.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.