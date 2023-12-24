Bennett Selby Investments LP Acquires 36 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $475.82 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $378.15 and a 1-year high of $479.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $448.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $445.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

