Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-A) Major Shareholder Acquires $105,040,652.24 in Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-A – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,743,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.26 per share, for a total transaction of $105,040,652.24. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 243,715,804 shares in the company, valued at $14,686,314,349.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 19th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,626,983 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.85 per share, for a total transaction of $97,374,932.55.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 3,200,799 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.55 per share, for a total transaction of $181,005,183.45.

On Monday, December 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 2,149,802 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.91 per share, for a total transaction of $122,345,231.82.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,040,067 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,576,224.35.

On Monday, October 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,686,368 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.80 per share, for a total transaction of $105,903,910.40.

On Monday, October 2nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,596,922 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $41,040,895.40.

On Friday, September 29th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 3,215,554 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $82,961,293.20.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,352,264 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $34,739,662.16.

On Monday, September 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,415,633 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $37,330,242.21.

On Friday, September 22nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,333,730 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $35,743,964.00.

Berkshire Hathaway Stock Up 0.3 %

BRK-A stock opened at $542,600.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $535,096.21.

About Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

