Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

Research analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.75% from the stock’s current price.

BHVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Biohaven in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Biohaven from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Biohaven from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.38.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Biohaven

Biohaven Stock Performance

BHVN opened at $40.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.13. Biohaven has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $40.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($0.17). As a group, analysts anticipate that Biohaven will post -5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biohaven

In related news, Director Gregory Bailey purchased 17,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.57 per share, for a total transaction of $402,129.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,525,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,437,035.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Biohaven news, Director Gregory Bailey acquired 17,817 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.57 per share, with a total value of $402,129.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,525,788 shares in the company, valued at $34,437,035.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Buten acquired 22,727 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,994.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 189,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 154,181 shares of company stock worth $3,402,138 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biohaven

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven by 19.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Biohaven in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Biohaven in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Biohaven in the first quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Biohaven by 134.0% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.