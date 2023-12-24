Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BTM. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Bitcoin Depot in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on Bitcoin Depot in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Noble Financial started coverage on Bitcoin Depot in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BTM opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. Bitcoin Depot has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.44.

Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $179.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.25 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bitcoin Depot will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bitcoin Depot news, COO Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $62,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 353,253 shares in the company, valued at $731,233.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bitcoin Depot news, COO Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $62,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 353,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,233.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $88,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 822,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bitcoin Depot during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bitcoin Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Bitcoin Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Bitcoin Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Bitcoin Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. It provides users to buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies; and engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering and through its website over the counter trade.

