BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Robert W. Baird

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Free Report) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

BB has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on BlackBerry from $5.37 to $5.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. CIBC cut their price target on BlackBerry from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. TD Securities cut their price target on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.63.

BlackBerry stock opened at $3.57 on Thursday. BlackBerry has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average is $4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.50.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 68.47%. The company had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackBerry will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steve Rai sold 12,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $45,016.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $2,022,870.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,893,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,161,373.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Rai sold 12,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $45,016.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 585,860 shares of company stock worth $2,151,529 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 262.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 470.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares during the period. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

