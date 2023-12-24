BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 812 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 17.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 35.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 11.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $802.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $701.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $694.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $819.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $771.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

