Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded Blue Owl Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Friday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.48.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OWL opened at $14.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 213.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.46. Blue Owl Capital has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $15.10.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $429.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.41 million. Analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 800.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter worth $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter worth $33,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter worth $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

