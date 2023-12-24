BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for PPL (NYSE:PPL)

BMO Capital Markets reissued their outperform rating on shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $52.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PPL. UBS Group lowered shares of PPL from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPL from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.38.

Get PPL alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PPL

PPL Trading Up 1.6 %

PPL stock opened at $26.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. PPL has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $31.74. The firm has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). PPL had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPL will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. PPL’s payout ratio is 86.49%.

Institutional Trading of PPL

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 13,891.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,724,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,229,000 after buying an additional 11,640,696 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,465,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,838,055,000 after buying an additional 9,298,570 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 25,537.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,157,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,914,000 after buying an additional 6,132,992 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Corp ON acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,809,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

(Get Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.