BMO Capital Markets Trims Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Target Price to C$4.15

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.75 to C$4.15 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 60.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.90 to C$3.15 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.76.

TSE CHR opened at C$2.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$500.18 million, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.60. Chorus Aviation has a twelve month low of C$2.05 and a twelve month high of C$4.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.21.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$447.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$403.03 million. Chorus Aviation had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 9.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chorus Aviation will post 0.3897281 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services.

