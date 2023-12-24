Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Booking were worth $13,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Booking by 28.9% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,322,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its stake in shares of Booking by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Booking by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,519,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $715,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BKNG. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,677.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,550.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,600.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,362.88.

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG opened at $3,535.70 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,918.72 and a 52-week high of $3,564.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,100.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,003.99.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $53.03 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $1,635,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,304 shares in the company, valued at $36,588,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,998,893. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.