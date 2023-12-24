Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) vs. Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Head to Head Contrast

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) and Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Boston Omaha has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inuvo has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.8% of Boston Omaha shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.3% of Inuvo shares are held by institutional investors. 26.2% of Boston Omaha shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Inuvo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Omaha 0.34% 0.06% 0.04% Inuvo -17.01% -60.76% -35.15%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Boston Omaha and Inuvo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Omaha $81.23 million 6.15 $7.14 million $0.02 798.40 Inuvo $70.34 million 0.68 -$13.11 million ($0.10) -3.48

Boston Omaha has higher revenue and earnings than Inuvo. Inuvo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boston Omaha, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Boston Omaha and Inuvo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Omaha 0 0 2 0 3.00 Inuvo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Boston Omaha currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 87.97%. Inuvo has a consensus price target of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 187.69%. Given Inuvo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Inuvo is more favorable than Boston Omaha.

Summary

Boston Omaha beats Inuvo on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boston Omaha

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc. and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015. Boston Omaha Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc., a technology company, engages in the development and sale of information technology solutions for marketing and advertising industries in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native. Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time. The company's products and services include IntentKey, an artificial intelligence-based consumer intent recognition system designed to reach targeted mobile and desktop in-market audiences; and CampSight that provides marketing and advertising services, as well as collection of data, analytics, software, and publishing gets used to align merchant advertising messages with anonymous consumers across various websites online. It also operates a collection of websites under the Bonfire Publishing brand, which creates content across a range of topics, including health, finance, travel, careers, auto, education, and lifestyle categories. The company's marketing channels consist of websites, social media, blogs, public relations, trade shows, and conferences. Inuvo, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas.

