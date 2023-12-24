Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) PT Raised to $66.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BSX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.18.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $55.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.17, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $44.35 and a 12 month high of $56.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $5,904,661.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,078,846.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $581,099.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,873.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $5,904,661.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at $78,078,846.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 238,735 shares of company stock worth $12,457,510. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 209.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Motco raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

