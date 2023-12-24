Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.9% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 97,681.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,056,747,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,133,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,643,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,243,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,360,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,901 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,141,876,000 after purchasing an additional 97,907,897 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,918,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088,433 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,367,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,740,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,041 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $167.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.99. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $123.11 and a 52 week high of $169.41. The company has a market cap of $483.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.63 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.07%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

