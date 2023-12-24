Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Major Shareholder Sells $28,897.83 in Stock

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mainsail Gp Iii, Llc sold 8,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $28,897.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mainsail Gp Iii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Brilliant Earth Group alerts:

On Tuesday, December 19th, Mainsail Gp Iii, Llc sold 15,133 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $53,116.83.

Brilliant Earth Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ BRLT opened at $3.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.32. Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $5.96.

Institutional Trading of Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group ( NASDAQ:BRLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $114.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.84 million. Brilliant Earth Group had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 11.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Brilliant Earth Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Brilliant Earth Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Brilliant Earth Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 849,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BRLT

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. The company sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.