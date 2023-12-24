Brokerages Set Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Price Target at $62.20

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.20.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DCO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ducommun from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ducommun in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ducommun

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ducommun

In related news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $73,116.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 60,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,017.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $73,116.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,017.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,559 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $81,551.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,637.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCO. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,068,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,533,000 after buying an additional 406,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ducommun by 35.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,245,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,280,000 after acquiring an additional 324,788 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 39.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 675,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,072,000 after acquiring an additional 190,608 shares during the period. RDST Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 237.2% during the 2nd quarter. RDST Capital LLC now owns 268,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,679,000 after purchasing an additional 188,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 1,421.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,001 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 123,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:DCO opened at $51.75 on Friday. Ducommun has a 1 year low of $40.24 and a 1 year high of $58.28. The stock has a market cap of $755.55 million, a P/E ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.64.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $196.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.64 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 2.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ducommun will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ducommun

(Get Free Report

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.