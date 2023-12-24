Brokerages Set JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD) Price Target at GBX 372.14

JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 372.14 ($4.71).

JD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

Shares of LON JD opened at GBX 165 ($2.09) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 146.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 146.13. JD Sports Fashion has a fifty-two week low of GBX 113.25 ($1.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 213.12 ($2.70). The firm has a market capitalization of £8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,125.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

