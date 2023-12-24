Brokerages Set Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Target Price at $44.60

Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.60.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRUS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Merus from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Merus Stock Performance

MRUS stock opened at $27.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.91. Merus has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $27.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.30. Merus had a negative net margin of 387.00% and a negative return on equity of 63.39%. The company had revenue of $11.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 million. On average, research analysts predict that Merus will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Merus

In other news, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 22,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $559,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,076 shares of company stock worth $576,852. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Merus

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commodore Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Merus by 35.6% during the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,320,000 after buying an additional 1,050,000 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Merus by 90.0% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,996,764 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,084,000 after buying an additional 945,871 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in shares of Merus by 27.9% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,876,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,418,000 after buying an additional 845,000 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Merus by 95.3% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,613,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,687,000 after buying an additional 787,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merus by 97.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,185,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,223,000 after buying an additional 584,094 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

