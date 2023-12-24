Brokerages Set Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) PT at $279.67

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the forty research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $279.67.

PANW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $281.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,419,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.31, for a total transaction of $131,539.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,531,067.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,419,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 465,440 shares of company stock valued at $123,285,259 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,511,732 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,215,410,000 after purchasing an additional 304,272 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,212,306,000 after purchasing an additional 20,371,995 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,455,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,827 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $751,276,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,380,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,119,116,000 after purchasing an additional 482,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW stock opened at $298.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.03 billion, a PE ratio of 169.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $318.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

